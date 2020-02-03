Enjoy the benefits of biking as bike month gets underway

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 16:39

Bike month is underway and Bay of Plenty residents are being encouraged to enjoy the benefits biking can bring.

Sport Bay of Plenty’s Bike Month runs concurrently with the Aotearoa Bike Challenge from 1 February - 29 February. Both are designed to encourage more people to get out and give biking a go.

"Our bodies are made for movement and as humans we’ve engineered movement out of our lives to a large extent," said Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack. "Biking is a simple, low impact way of putting some of that physical activity back into our lives.

"Bike month is all about encouraging people to take up something new, having some fun whilst doing it and experiencing some of the health benefits which are associated with biking. The health benefits are numerous and wide ranging but include cardiovascular, respiratory and mental health and wellbeing.

"You only have to see the face of a child who has just learned to ride to get an idea of the sense of freedom and enjoyment you can get from riding a bike," added Phil.

"Bike Month is an especially good time to try cycling as it provides an organised, supportive environment with lots of events organised across the Bay of Plenty. There will be a lot of like-minded people taking part in these activities so it’s a great opportunity. Give it a go, you have nothing to lose and a lot to gain."

Sport Bay of Plenty has events running throughout February in both halves of the Bay. Click on the below links to find out what’s going on in your neighbourhood.

Western Bay of Plenty: https://www.sportbop.co.nz/get-active/play-in-the-bay/western-bay-of-plenty--bike-month-2020/

Eastern Bay of Plenty: https://www.sportbop.co.nz/get-active/play-in-the-bay/eastern-bay-of-plenty--bike-month-2020-/

The events include the annual Go By Bike days which this year take place on Friday 14 February in the Eastern Bay and Wednesday 26 February in the Western Bay.

If you would like to join the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, it’s free and easy to enter, you can sign up at: https://www.lovetoride.net/nz