'A New Zealand first for Christchurch aged care facility'

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 08:28

A new aged care facility at a luxury retirement village in Christchurch is providing financial certainty for families looking for quality care and accommodation for their elders in what is a New Zealand first in the aged care sector.

The newly opened Ashley Suites in The Russley Village is offering a ‘care bond’ option for families wanting to pay a lump sum rather than daily fees for use of a luxury care unit.

But rather than having to wait until a unit is re-licensed as in many other facilities in New Zealand, the care bond offered at the Ashley Suites ensures families are repaid no later than 42 days after the bond is terminated. It is a New Zealand first in the aged care sector and the village’s parent company, Generus Living Group, will be offering it as an option at other care facilities it is developing throughout New Zealand.

Director Graham Wilkinson says research has shown that while families are happy to purchase a care unit to secure a premium level of care and accommodation for their loved ones, the uncertainty of when they would be repaid was a cause for concern.

"We looked at care models both in New Zealand and overseas and felt that an arrangement that provided first-class hotel-style care while providing security around financial terms was needed. We believe this will be the only care facility in New Zealand that currently offers this level of comfort."

Wilkinson has a history of five-star hotel developments before starting Generus Living and the company’s villages take cues from resorts and hospitality trends. This latest development is an elegant mix of care suites and one and two-bedroom serviced apartments including in-house physiotherapist, podiatrist, dietitian-designed gourmet menu, dedicated general practitioner, hair salon, cinema and accessible swimming pool.

Built on the former site of the iconic Russley Hotel, The Russley Village is a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments and since opening almost 10 years ago has been recognised nationally as one of the most progressive retirement villages in the country. It contains its own cafe and brasserie in its community facility, The Homestead, and includes a bespoke cinema, library, study, computer area, arts and craft space and a wellbeing suite offering services such as a hair salon.

Residents can also take advantage of a multi-purpose green for bowls and croquet, a gym, spa and indoor heated swimming pool.

Wilkinson says the village works closely with its residents to understand their living needs both now and in the future.

"Quality care looks and feels like different things to different people and our crafted packages in elegant surroundings reflect this. Together with our unique contractual terms we are leading the way in this area."