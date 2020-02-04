The significant health benefits of exercise for cancer recovery - REPs

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:07

Keeping active and engaging in regular physical activity provides life-long benefits for everyone.

However, in the past, people with a range of health conditions, including cancer, were often advised to limit their physical activity to reduce tiredness and avoid perceived risk. However, by taking this advice many have been missing out on the positive benefits of exercise.

In recent years research has firmly established that exercise is both safe and effective. It can counteract many of the negative physical and psychological effects of the disease and treatments before, during and after treatment. However, translating this research at clinical level into practice has been slow.

A recent Exercise in Cancer Care paper prepared by the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia (COSA) and published in the Medical Journal of Australia, has made a call to action and listed recommendations around exercise and cancer care. Following on from this statement, more than 25 Australian health related organisations have stepped up to endorse the message.

In the document COSA recommends that exercise be imbedded into cancer care, that all cancer care professionals support patients with exercise, and that this exercise be under the supervision of specialist exercise professionals.

This report from COSA has created a set of guidelines and recommendations bridging the gap between what is known, and offering solutions on implementation.

The recommendations stop short of offering specific exercise advice, as this requires an individualised approach, with allied health professional working together to meet the needs of individuals.

On this side of the Tasman, the NZ Cancer Society also recommends physical activity. They suggest choosing activities that increase endurance, improve strength and extend range of movement.

Options will depend on a persons physical condition, the stage and type of cancer, the treatment being received, and any side effects experienced, but as part of a care plan exercise should be front and centre.