Cancer Society responds to updated Cancer Action Plan

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 10:01

On World Cancer Day, the release of the finalised cancer action plan is good news for New Zealanders with a plan that has equity, fewer cancers and better cancer care at its heart.

Without the agreed funding, the Agency will not be able to meet and deliver on the many ambitions of the plan.

"It’s encouraging to see the focus on strong central leadership, and a nationally joined up approach to cancer in New Zealand that will improve outcomes for people" says Dr Chris Jackson, Cancer Society Medical Director and Oncologist.

"The Government promised $10 million for phase one of funding the plan and setting up the Agency. Kiwis should be disappointed if this not a key part of this year’s budget" continues Jackson.

"The plan sets out a pathway for cancer control over the next 10 years and we need to ensure the momentum is maintained and leads to real action" says Jackson

Now the plan has been finalised, we look forward to the Cancer Control Agency being up and running so they can deliver the plan.

"Ensuring the Agency is fully operational is crucial in addressing the growing gap in cancer outcomes between New Zealand and other countries like Australia and the UK" continues Jackson.

The Cancer Society looks forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Government, the Agency and the Ministry of Health and will continue to push for better cancer outcomes for all New Zealanders.