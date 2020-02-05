A simple breath test can now find an accurate ketosis level

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 12:21

A three-second breath is all it takes to now obtain an accurate ketone level thanks to a new, smart, handheld electronic meter. Invasive and unpleasant blood and urine tests can be eliminated.

If you are on a keto diet, the highly sensitive KetoScan Mini meter, which works with a mobile app, allows all ketone test results to be tracked from a smartphone.

By accurately detecting ketone levels, users can keep within a desired range, depending on the level of ketosis required.

The KetoScan Mini can measure breath acetone concentration up to 99 parts per million. The simple test can be done at home, in the gym, after a swim or jog or anywhere a fat loss result is required.

There are several versions of the ketogenic diet, with the most common being a very low-carb, high-fat diet that involves reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This diet allows the body to start burning fat instead of glucose and can help people lose weight. This reduction in carbs puts a body into a metabolic state called ketosis.

It is recommended that anyone undertaking a keto diet first seeks advice from their GP.

The highly accurate KetoScan Mini from Andatech is 10 times more sensitive to ethanol and 50 times more sensitive to hydrogen than other sensors. It is designed to detect acetone (ketone) concentration and ignore other gasses that can contaminate the results.

The more fat that is metabolised into energy, the higher the levels of ketone in the breath. A Ketone Levels Chart is provided with the device that shows 13 ketosis levels along with an acetone reading, which is an indication of body fat lipolysis and ketone generation.

Early ketosis starts at a level of 2ppm (part per million) with a proper ketosis level starting at 5ppm. The optimum level is 10-40ppm and shows the user is burning fat at a rapid pace.

Email and share results

With people who are on an exercise program or being coached on their dietary intake, ketone test results can be emailed to the coach, personal trainer and their physician.

Results can also be shared with diet and fitness buddies with the KetoScan app displaying weekly rankings between two and more people, which can help motivate everyone to reach their goals.

In monitoring all results, the device and app keeps all historical quantitative data on measuring ketosis and fat loss.

Synchronised

Pairing with the KetoScan mobile app allows users to synchronise to iOS Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit, which can help users better reach their fitness and weight loss goals.

The ability for self-diagnosis of ketosis is easy with the KetoScan Mini and app. To maintain its accuracy, it notifies the user when calibration is required, which is needed after 300 tests. The device will lock after 320 tests to prevent it from providing inaccurate results.

For more information visit:

https://www.andatechdistribution.com.au/products/ketoscan-mini