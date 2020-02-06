Healthline to check on welfare and wellbeing of people in self-isolation

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 17:27

The Ministry of Health is strongly encouraging people in self-isolation, as a result of their travel to China, to register through Healthline.

From tomorrow (Friday), Healthline will be set up to register people and regularly check on their welfare and wellbeing while in self-isolation.

The Ministry’s current advice is that people should self-isolate for a period of 14 days if they’ve arrived in New Zealand, either from or via China, since February 2. People who’ve specifically travelled to Wuhan or Hubei province prior to February 2 should also self-isolate.

"By registering through Healthine, staff will be able to check on people’s wellbeing and welfare regularly. Registering will also support our broader response to novel coronavirus," says the Ministry’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"We are constantly updating our health advice on the website, including for people in self-isolation. Registering via Healthline ensures we can continue to provide the most up to date and comprehensive advice and support.

"If any person, including people in self-isolation, have any concerns whatsoever about novel coronavirus and/or possible symptoms, they can contact Healthline’s new 0800 number dedicated specifically to health-related calls about novel coronavirus - 0800 358 5453," says Dr Bloomfield.

"So far there are no confirmed or supsected cases of novel coronavirus in New Zealand.

"I want to reiterate my appreciation to everyone involved in the safe return of 190 passengers from Wuhan, aboard flight NZ1942, which touched down in Auckland last night.

"I spoke to some of the passengers before they were taken to the newly set up Whangaparâoa Reception Centre and they were all well during the flight and in good spirits."

"It’s important to us to ensure people are as well informed as possible about novel coronavirus and as part of that the Ministry is hosting a community meeting in Whangaparâoa tonight. It’s a chance for locals to ask health officials and others more about the virus and the process for the returned passengers now in isolation at the Reception Centre."

The Ministry is also regularly updating its advice on the website and providing information on its Facebook page.