Health warning lifted for Lake Ohakuri

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 09:25

The health warning issued last December for Lake Ohakuri has now been lifted by the local Medical Officer of Health.

Results of water testing by Waikato Regional Council confirm that the algal blooms have subsided in the lakes.

Despite the lifting of these warnings, it’s always important to look for signs of algal blooms before using lakes. "Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals," says Dr Phil Shoemack, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health. "If there is an obvious algal bloom, or the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it, then it is best to avoid contact with it."

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/alert