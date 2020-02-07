Healthline support with novel coronavirus health advice and information

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 16:14

The Ministry of Health is strongly encouraging people in self-isolation, as a result of their travel to China, to register with Healthline. They do this by calling the dedicated Healthline 0800 number from 5.00pm today (Friday 7 February 2020). Healthline will register people and regularly check on their welfare and wellbeing while in self-isolation.

Since 6 January 2020 the National Telehealth Service, which provides the Healthline service, has been working with the Ministry of Health to support the novel coronavirus response and to support those impacted and concerned. People have been directed to Healthline for advice and information.

Healthline is funded by the Ministry of Health and is part of the National Telehealth Service. CEO of the National Telehealth Service Andrew Slater said today "In previous years at this time of year we would talk to around 900 people a day in Healthline - this year we are taking close to 1,100 calls a day from people who have concerns about novel coronavirus or flu-like symptoms. That’s a 22% increase."

"Since 30 January 2020 we have spoken to 1,175 people who have called us specifically to discuss novel coronavirus. Our busiest day was Monday 3 February. At this stage no one we have spoken to has met the Ministry of Health clinical criteria for a novel coronavirus test and been advised to visit a medical practitioner."

"In addition, over the last two days nearly 300 people have downloaded our novel coronavirus health resources available online in Simplified Chinese and English."

"As we saw enquiries grow and had a better understanding of the questions and concerns people had, we established a dedicated Healthline 0800 number for novel coronavirus health advice and information, to ensure people were able to have their novel coronavirus questions answered even faster."

That number is 0800 358 5453 - it is free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (from international SIMs people can call +64 9 358 5453). People calling that line will be able to talk with a member of the National Telehealth Service. They have access to interpreters.