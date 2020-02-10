Taranaki DHB scholarships to boost local students health careers

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 10:00

Twenty seven local students have been given a boost to achieve their aspirations of working in the health sector by receiving a scholarship from Taranaki DHB.

The scholarships were presented by Taranaki DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements at a ceremony at Taranaki Base Hospital in January.

The grants will financially assist students studying in a range of areas including; pharmacy, nursing, midwifery, dental surgery, oral health, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, medical imaging, clinical psychology and, medicine.

"As a DHB we like to encourage people to train as health professionals and invest in growing our own future workforce." says Ms Clements.

"These scholarships will support students to achieve their goals and then hopefully once their studies are complete, they will return to Taranaki as highly skilled professionals and enhance our community."

The scholarship programme has been running since 2000. Since then a total of $486,000 has been awarded in scholarships and 31 scholarship students have been offered a position with Taranaki DHB after graduating.

Applications for Taranaki DHB 2020 scholarships are now open. To find out if you may be eligible for "on the job experience" and financial support during your academic years with the scholarship programme check out the Taranaki DHB website.

Congratulations to all of our 2019 scholarship recipients.