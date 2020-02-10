Pharmacists to play key role in immunising against measles

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 16:10

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand welcomes the Government’s announcement today that a measles catch-up campaign is being launched on 1 April 2020 to strengthen New Zealand’s immunisation levels.

Pharmacists will play a key role in helping to immunise the targeted population (15-29-year olds) against measles, with those aged 16 and over now able to receive the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at selected pharmacies throughout New Zealand.

The Pharmaceutical Society is already providing further training and practice advice for pharmacists to ensure pharmacists play a key role in immunising the targeted population.

Ian McMichael, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand said today "This is really important - we don’t want another measles outbreak like we saw in 2019."

"Enabling pharmacist vaccinators increases the number of places in the community people can get vaccinated. It just makes it easier for people!"

The "catch up campaign" is being managed and funded by District Health Boards (DHBs), with 350,000 doses of the MMR vaccine due to arrive in April.