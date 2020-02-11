'Summer Latch On' Event encourages local mums to breastfeed

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 14:07

Mums and their bubs are invited to gather at Whakatāne River Edge Park and playground tomorrow from 10am to 1pm, to celebrate the health benefits of breastfeeding.

The Summer Latch On is an annual event organised by Eastern Bay of Plenty Ūkaipō Coalition (Ūkaipō). The event is an opportunity for Mums to normalise breastfeeding as part of everyday life by breastfeeding in public, while providing mutual support to each other. At the event, there will be goody bags, free miniature train rides and kai.

Breastfeeding is a team effort. Support from immediate whānau and the wider community helps to create positive environments that empower mothers to breastfeed. When mothers have close support from partners, families, workplaces and communities breastfeeding rates improve.

Toi Te Ora Public Health supports the Summer Latch On and recommends that mothers exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first six months and then continue to breastfeed along with the introduction of solid foods.

Health Improvement Advisor, Sharon Page, says breastfeeding is about giving your baby the very best start in life that they could possibly have.

"Breastfeeding gives your baby all the nourishment he or she needs for the first few months, and lays the foundation for a healthy life through adulthood. It's vital for strengthening that very special bond between you and your baby." Sharon adds, "The Summer Latch On helps create opportunities for breastfeeding to be celebrated as a normal everyday occurrence."

The Summer Latch On provides another opportunity to celebrate breastfeeding in addition to the Big Latch On which occurs as part of World Breastfeeding Week in August. For more information about Big Latch On events and World Breastfeeding Week, visit www.womens-health.org.nz.

Ūkaipō consists of Eastern Bay Primary Health Alliance, Plunket, Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea (Ōpōtiki), Toi Te Ora Public Health, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Community Health 4 Kids, Tuhoe Hauora, Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Eastbay REAP, and Te Tohu O Te Ora O Ngati Awa.