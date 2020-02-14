New Wellington campus nursing facility replicates hospital ward

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 00:52

A modern nursing ward that replicates a hospital ward, with bedside equipment including oxygen and call bells, has recently been opened at the University’s Wellington campus.

Head of the School of Nursing Professor Nicolette Sheridan says this will enable clinical simulations and provide students with interactive learning experiences. "We now have a clean utility room with computerised mannequin and hospital and clinical equipment of all types that students can use," Professor Sheridan says. "Its value is in bridging learning from the classroom to hospital or community settings.

"We are providing a safe environment to promote clinical competence, self-confidence, reflective practice, teamwork and inter-professional collaboration. It’s fantastic to be able to offer our students new facilities as we prepare them to enter the health workforce."

The refurbishment also includes an upgraded community room that doubles as a potential simulated home environment for teaching and learning or a large classroom.

An opening for staff was held in January, with the spaces blessed by Dr Bevan Eruiti. An official opening with external partners will be held in April.