Waitemata DHB moves to grow its Maori workforce

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 14:50

WaitematÄ DHB is thought to be the first district health board in the country to create a role designed specifically to recruit more MÄori into its workforce.

Charlene Macrae, who is affiliated with NgÄ Puhi, NgÄti Kahu and NgÄti Kahungunu, ki Wairoa, has been appointed to fill the new MÄori Workforce Recruitment Consultant position.

She will help develop ways to incorporate kaupapa MÄori into the recruitment process for MÄori who are considering working for WaitematÄ DHB.

"This role is an amazing opportunity to get more MÄori to choose health as a career option and to choose WaitematÄ DHB," Charlene says.

The new role is part of WaitematÄ DHB’s ongoing commitment to improve MÄori health outcomes and to ensure its staff mix better represents the community that it serves.

"Having one person looking at the recruitment process to support the experience of our people coming through is incredibly positive," Charlene says. "It will allow that person to feel what I felt when I started here - a sense of belonging, a sense of connectedness and a sense of being proud to be MÄori."

The population WaitematÄ DHB serves is 630,000 with 7,500 staff. WaitematÄ DHB Director of Human Resources Fiona McCarthy says multiple initiatives are in place to try and boost the number of MÄori in the DHB’s workforce.

"WaitematÄ DHB is also the lead for the national Kia Ora Hauora Programme which supports more MÄori into health careers," says Fiona. "This latest development is another example of our commitment to equity."

WaitematÄ DHB chief advisor tikanga Dame Naida Glavish says recruiting more MÄori staff will help to address inequities and barriers for MÄori in the health system.

"Increasing our MÄori health workforce will significantly strengthen our capability to provide safe and effective services to our whole community," she says.

Charlene says encouraging more MÄori into the health workforce will be positive for everyone.

"We hope that transforming our recruitment will not only provide a better experience for MÄori applicants but have a domino effect through to other workforces and also into staff retention and patient experience," she says. "This work sits at the heart of the DHB’s values of compassion, everyone matters and cultural diversity. By revisioning our processes, we move towards equity for MÄori and everyone benefits."