Bright new welcome at women’s clinics

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 17:26

Light, bright and revived is the new feel of a space for women who attend Waikato Hospital’s Women’s Health Clinic because it’s just had a facelift.

"This place is old, but it’s now new," said Women’s Health service manager Rebecca MacRae at the recent blessing of the refurbished clinic located on level B3 of Elizabeth Rothwell Building.

The blessing was well attended by midwives, nurses, clinicians and support staff, and Leena Singh was also there in support only weeks into her new role as executive director of Hospital and Community Services commending Women’s Health on the wonderful refurbishment.

A range of clinics are delivered to women in both maternity and gynaecology in this space including general antenatal, high-risk pregnancy clinics to gynaecology gynae-oncology, uro-gynaecology and specialist endometriosis clinics.

The space has undergone a significant renovation over many months including a new reception area, midwifery hub and updated clinic rooms.

"The benefits of these renovations will mean we are able to provide a more welcoming environment for our women and their whÄnau and a fit for purpose working space for our administration staff, increased privacy in clinic rooms, and a better space for hospital midwives to liaise with women and their lead maternity carers (LMCs)," said MacRae.

Director of Women’s and Children’s Health Michelle Sutherland noted the significance this refurbishment had not only for

patients and their whÄnau but for the staff, saying: "An upgraded environment lifts everyone. We wanted this space to be welcoming to help lessen any anxiety for women because it’s the first time and place many will enter our service."

Special thanks was given to MacRae who led the project along with charge midwife manager Heather Hames, and Peter Richardson and the Property and Infrastructure team for their hard work.