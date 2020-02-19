Renowned experts join forces to produce medicinal cannabis

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 09:36

Bay of Plenty-based firm, Eqalis, is rapidly building its reputation as the most qualified medicinal cannabis producer in New Zealand after hiring two additional global experts.

Dr Shane Rutherfurd, a biochemist and former Associate Professor at Massey University, and Greer Fricker, a regulatory affairs and quality specialist, will join Eqalis’ Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Plant to oversee the production of cannabidiol (CBD) oils.

Plant is the former President of the New Zealand Pharmaceutical Society and was an advisor to PHARMAC. She has a wealth of experience in government policy, clinical research and risk management and says her new colleagues will further strengthen Eqalis’ depth of expertise.

"With my healthcare and clinical background, Shane’s research background and Greer’s quality and regulatory background, we have enormous complementary skills which really sets our company apart," she explains.

"Greer understands Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) thoroughly so she’ll be invaluable in ensuring all our systems and processes are of the highest quality and that we meet all regulatory requirements. It’s a real skill and we’re extremely fortunate to have her because she’s got years of international experience in this area.

"Meanwhile, Shane will bring to us an enormous wealth of experience in research methodology. He will set up our laboratory and run the research division of this company."

Dr Rutherfurd is considered to be among the top food and nutritional scientists in New Zealand and is excited to be joining the relatively new field of medicinal cannabis. He sees many synergies between his previous work and what lies ahead.

"There’s huge potential for medicinal cannabis. The anecdotal evidence alone is quite compelling. I think the approach of bringing experts, not just executives, together is very important as it will be knowledge that drives products. A number of scientific studies have already been conducted and it is about identifying where scientific data is limited and getting New Zealand’s medical fraternity onside. Physicians like hard data and that’s fair enough. I think we’re in a position where we can deliver that."

Coincidentally, Dr Rutherfurd had semi-retired and was running his kiwifruit orchard in Katikati, and Martin was also working locally when they heard about Eqalis. The firm jumped at the opportunity to hire the pair, which Plant says was an incredible stroke of luck. "To find two experts in Katikati was just unbelievable really. Don’t assume that small towns don’t have wonderful skills!"

Doctors can legally prescribe medicinal cannabis and Eqalis products will be on the market in under six weeks’ time. "Our CBD oils will be extremely reasonably priced which is really important for consumers because to date they’ve had to pay extraordinary prices for one month’s supply," Plant explains.

Eqalis was the first Bay of Plenty medical cannabis firm to secure not one, but two growing licences and they have also built a world-class GMP growing facility on the outskirts of Katikati. The company is currently growing plants indoors as well as outdoors under plastic hoop houses and intend to grow outdoors on an industrial scale this year.

The firm is also backed by a team of leading horticultural experts. Major investors include Alan Bougen, the co-founder of Comvita, Murray McBride, a large-scale kiwifruit grower and founder of BayGold, and Tony Ponder a director of Southern Produce and the chairman of the Avocado Growers Association.