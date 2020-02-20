Aroa Biosurgery expands options for soft tissue repair with launch of Myriad

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 09:21

Aroa Biosurgery, the Auckland-based privately held soft-tissue repair company, has launched Myriad™, a new product for soft tissue repair and reconstruction, in the United States market.

Aroa Chief Executive, Brian Ward says the product name, Myriad™, reflects the multitude of potential uses for this product in soft tissue repair and reconstruction.

"As the name implies, our latest ECM (extracellular matrix) product has a myriad of uses. Myriad™ is a graft designed for the operating room and can be used for a wide range of plastic and reconstructive surgical procedures where soft tissue needs to be repaired or reinforced, including plastic surgery, limb salvage, burns, and trauma. It may also assist healing in patients with impaired or compromised healing due to factors at the wound site or within their body such as compromised blood circulation," says Mr Ward.

"The release of Myriad™ in the United States marks the next step of growth for Aroa and our commitment to providing leading solutions that are accessible for both clinicians and their patients," says Mr Ward.

Aroa’s Vice President Technology, Dr Barnaby May, says Myriad™, utilizes the company’s core Endoform™ ECM technology platform with engineered elements to promote the formation of blood vessels and rapid ingrowth of cells.

"The biological structure of Myriad™ is designed for rapid cell infiltration and blood vessel formation, to enable the patient’s cells to kick start the tissue building process," he says.

Myriad™ contains over 150 protein components, including structural, adhesion and signalling proteins that naturally exist in tissue and are known to aid the healing process.

"Residual natural vascular channels present in the Endoform® ECM technology facilitate a process we’ve termed angioconduction. These channels provide the architecture to support migrating endothelial cells to establish new vasculature and a robust blood supply," says Dr May.

Myriad™ is available in a range of formats and requires no special handling. The product is rehydrated prior to use and conforms to the tissue defect during both routine and more challenging procedures.

Aroa intends to make Myriad™ available in a range of global markets as and when regulatory approvals are granted. Further technical information and clinical evidence can be found at www.myriadmatrix.com.