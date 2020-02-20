HealthCare NZ will review all feedback to proposed changes

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 13:33

In January, HealthCare NZ released for consultation a change proposal designed to keep our organisation viable and strong into the future.

A consultation process held with staff across the country has ensured the opportunity for both general input and for direct personal discussions with those staff impacted by the proposal.

The feedback will be carefully considered before any final decision is made.

To correct misunderstandings reported in the media, the proposed changes will not see any of our local branches close and all our services will be maintained. There are no changes to either the number of frontline clinical staff and support workers or the work they do.

This proposal updates our administration and management systems to better support modern, effective and co-ordinated decision-making while enabling us to maintain our strong network of branches and local connections and relationships.