Special Care Baby Unit a special place - HB DHB

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 15:17

General Manager Richard Bousfield and Marketing Manager Stacey Bancroft both used the service when their children were born, so it was an easy choice as to where the money raised at their Christmas barbecue should go.

"SCBU has a special place in our family story," Mrs Bancroft said. Her eldest child spent eight days in the unit while her second was also monitored there for a short time.

"I remember being a new mum and having no idea what I was doing. It was a scary time. Our baby was so small and I didn’t know what was happening but the staff really reassured me. They were amazing."

Mr Bousfield agreed that the SCBU staff were invaluable when his first child spent a short time in the unit.

"They were so friendly and went out of their way to make you feel comfortable," he said.

The Hawke’s Bay Construction team raised $600 from their barbecue at Mitre 10 MEGA along with staff donations.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Clinical Nurse Manager Michelle Robertson was grateful for the donation.

"Thank you to Hawke’s Bay Construction for thinking of us. It’s always nice to hear when our team has had a positive impact on a family who’s had a child in SCBU.

"The donation will either go towards new specialised equipment or making the unit more comfortable for families," she said.