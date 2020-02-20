Waikato DHB joins Hauora Village at Tainui Games

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 17:25

Going to Tainui Games Saturday 22 February to Sunday 23 February? Make sure your whaanau check out what the Waikato DHB has in store at the Hauora Village.

KÅrero with doctors, nurses and other health experts offering free advice and testing to ensure your whole whaanau is fit for the games and beyond; as there are some services that could just save your life.

There’ll be some choice competitions and giveaways too.

What’s in store at the Tainui Games Hauora Village:

Not vaccinated, not sure or looking for some advice to protect your whaanau? There’ll be a free vaccination pop up stand with trained nurses.

Meet the experts who treat diabetes and kidney disease and get yourself checked out - don’t let kidney disease and diabetes be quiet, start the kÅrero.

Free virtual reality eye check.

Free cervical screening for waahine and if you’re between 45-70 years you can enrol for your free mammogram with Breast Screen Midland.

KÅrero with the tooth fairies from Community Oral Health who provide free oral health services to eligible tamariki in the Waikato.

Learn more about the Maaori centric programme Harti Hauroa that’s making a real difference for tamariki and their whaanau by improving access to health and social services.

Hapuu Waananga will be there to awhi hapuu maamaa with paatai around pregnancy and their empowering labour and birth workshops.

The Whare Ora Programme will be available to kÅrero with whaanau around their FREE programme that helps create healthier homes that are warmer, drier, and safe - see if you’re eligible for help.

There’ll also be the stop smoking support service Once and For All, and watch out for the awesome Puna Waiora team who will be volunteering behind the scenes and giving away goodies.

Haere Mai ki te tautoko ki tÄnei kaupapa nui / Come along and support this important kaupapa