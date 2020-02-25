Taupo's new care option for retirees

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 10:36

Respected private homecare service Miranda Smith Homecare is now servicing Taupô.

A new regional team has been established in the area, in direct response to an ever-growing demand for care.

Founder Miranda Smith, who has been at the forefront of the aged care industry for over 20 years, says her team has been fielding calls for well over a year, as Taupô’s population continues to age, and more retirees move to the area.

"The number of over 65s living in Taupo is projected to climb from 17% to almost 30% within the next 15 years," says Miranda. "That’s huge growth, and while some will choose to live in retirement villages, many of that number will either need, or prefer, specialised care in the home. It’s wonderful to be able to expand into Taupô and offer our high level of care and service to families in the area."

Miranda Smith Homecare provides tailored private care - from a few hours a week to round-the-clock aged, dementia and palliative care - in clients’ own homes across New Zealand. With offices in Auckland, Tauranga, Havelock North, Wellington and Christchurch, Miranda says Taupô was traditionally a challenge to cater for, and establishing a service in the region makes perfect sense. "We already have incredible carers in Taupô, some of whom have been travelling further afield to work for Miranda Smith Homecare. Now, we can not only offer our retired clients in Taupô total flexibility over the length and type of care they require, we can also offer a warm and collegial work environment for our carers, much closer to home, as well as a number of job opportunities for those wanting to work with us in the future."

Miranda has a close family connection to Taupô, enjoys visiting often, and knows the area well. "From talking to locals, it’s clear that Taupô is a really popular choice for retirees, with great amenities, a lovely climate and the beauty of the lake nearby. However, a number of our over 65s move here while fit and well, away from their adult children and extended families, and later, find themselves requiring assistance with meal prep, healthcare, personal and hygiene requirements, transport, post-surgery or palliative care, or simply comfort and companionship. We’re experts at helping people retain independence and quality of life as they age."

