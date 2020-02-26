GPS2020: Vision beyond boundaries

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 00:01

The fourth national conference to address the health and wellbeing concerns of New Zealand’s Pasifika youth and families will be held in Auckland, April 6 - 8, with around 300 professionals from the youth, health and social sectors in attendance.

GPS2020 - Growing Pasifika Solutions for our young people and families at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau City will address issues relevant to New Zealand’s young Pasifika and their families such as preventing suicide, family violence and addiction, improving mental wellbeing, understanding cultural identity, and public health and education priorities.

Research, insights and experience from experts working in these fields as well as social justice, gender equality, LGBTI+, health equality, public health, youth and peer leadership, health promotion and the arts will be just some of the big presentations at GPS2020.

One keynote speaker for GPS2020 is Ali’imuamua Sandra Alofivae, Commissioner for the Royal Commission of Inquiry of Abuse In Care. Ms Alofivae believes that strong communities are built by families and whÄnau being able to flourish in their surroundings. She has stood by this belief when serving in various leadership roles including as a Families Commissioner and board positions in health, housing, social welfare and not-for-profit social service.

Other keynote speakers include Carla na Nagara, Professor Richie Poulton, Julia Arnott-Neenee and Dr Monique Faleafa.

Le Va chief executive Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said GPS was an important conference renowned for bringing Pasifika people together to focus on the needs of its young people and their families, share integrated and innovative solutions and facilitate actions that contribute to equitable outcomes for all.

"We believe the answers lie within our own communities - and GPS is a platform for people to come together and hear the evidence about what is working, share progress on what is in place and validate the solutions that are meeting the needs of young Pasifika, their families and communities," Mrs Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said.

She said registration fees for GPS2020 were also heavily subsidised.

"We’ve worked really hard to make sure this knowledge exchange is low cost and highly accessible for our communities and stakeholders. We want as many people as possible to attend and support our young Pasifika to unleash their full potential now and in future."

Mrs Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said GPS2020 was one of those important opportunities to come together to continue creating, collaborating and transforming solutions beyond boundaries.

This is the fourth GPS conference hosted by Le Va. GPS conferences are run every two to four years, building on knowledge and actions from previous conferences with a particular focus on improving health and social issues for Pasifika.

Registrations for the conference are now open. For more information and to register online, go to https://gps2020.nz/