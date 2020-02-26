Lights donation to brighten children’s ward

Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 - 09:48

A fantastic $3000 donation from Tamatea’s Mark Williams will help decorate Hawke’s Bay Hospitals’ children’s ward.

Mr Williams, famous in Hawke’s Bay for the Christmas-themed light show he sets up every year at his home in the run-up to the festive season, has this year donated the contents of his collection box to the children’s ward.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Clinical Nurse Manager Michelle Robertson said the donation will be used for art work to brighten up areas where young patients stay.

Mr Williams is no stranger to brightening up the hospital. Just before Christmas he donated half a kilometre of fairy lights, lasers, arches and a whole troupe of Santas, to light-up the ward, making the stay of children having to be in hospital over Christmas a bit more enjoyable.

He had spent "plenty" of time in hospital in his lifetime, most recently last year, so had a good understanding of how mundane it could be - even more so for children. "I was thinking that would be especially so for kids and maybe especially at Christmas, when the outside world is all lit up for the holiday season."

The decorations and lights had now been safely stored, ready to be brought out again next Christmas.

Mr Williams’ company, Flexilight, has been importing fantastical lights for 14 years, He caters to both home and business owners, supplying a vast range of decorations from fairy, rope and seed lights, to blossom, Christmas tree and laser lights.