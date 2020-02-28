Tooth-conscious mokopuna to win oral health challenge - BOPDHB

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 07:00

The mokopuna and whÄnau of Te KÅhanga Reo o MaketÅ« KÅkiri (MaketÅ«) have triumphed in a Western Bay of Plenty oral health challenge.

KÅhanga Reo from across the Western Bay were invited to enter the annual challenge, run by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s (BOPDHB) Oral Health Promotion team, which looks at initiatives employed by KÅhanga Reo to inspire tamariki and their whÄnau towards greater oral health awareness and practice.

To embrace the use of Te Reo MÄori, which is a central practice within KÅhanga Reo and Puna Reo early learning services, the challenge and the entries were written and submitted in Te Reo MÄori.

The staff of Te KÅhanga Reo o MaketÅ« KÅkiri engaged in lots of activities to get its 13 pre-schoolers thinking about their oral health and simultaneously incorporated areas of the curriculum.

"We covered off numeracy, literacy and co-ordination of skills all through referencing teeth," said MaketÅ« KÅhanga Reo Kaiako Bella Rapana. "We tried to keep it as fun as possible, I lose them otherwise," she laughed.

"We wrote a song to teach the children how to brush their teeth properly and get a beautiful smile; we had them identify good and bad foods; cut and pasted pictures of teeth; planted lemon, lime and feijoa trees in the Kohanga garden; took them down to the Community Garden and taught them to identify different vegetables; made little notebooks to take home and tick off that they had brushed their teeth properly each day; and we also went on a visit to see a Dental Therapist at Te Akau Hauora in PÄpÄmoa to experience a dentist trip and normalise it so they wouldn’t be afraid. They were all quite proud of themselves about that."

The theme for the Western Bay of Plenty Te Wero Oranga-Ä-Waha challenge was "E whakahÄmama…Te Wero Oranga-Ä-Waha" ("Say Ahhhh…Act on Mouth Health"). The message behind the theme was a motivational one for individuals to take charge of their own oral health, by taking specific action to prevent oral disease and safeguard their overall health.

21 Western Bay Kohanga Reo/Puna Reo participated in the challenge. The final results were:

1st: Te KÅhanga Reo o MaketÅ« KÅkiri (MaketÅ«)

2nd: Te KÅhanga Reo o Åpopoti (Maungatapu)

3rd: Te KÅhanga Reo o Te Akau (PÄpÄmoa)

Prizes included a big box of fruit and vegetables, water bottles, toothbrushes, toothpaste, certificates and laminated activities books.

BOPDHB Oral Health Promoter Zirsha Wharemate congratulated the winners and said the promotion had included activities such as teaching the tamariki about teeth health and wellbeing through various creative learning activities.

"Good oral health is an important part of general health," she added. "He mihi nui ki ngÄ Kaimahi me ngÄ whÄnau o ngÄ KÅhanga Reo me ngÄ Puna Reo hoki mo to koutou tautoko o tÄnei kaupapa nui."

Zirsha also thanked those that helped with the judging, who included: Kura Martin (KÅhanga National Trust); Barbara Laing, Jane Grierson, Terri Cook (Te Manu Toroa Dental Team); and Aroha Tito (NgÄti Ranginui Iwi Society Inc).