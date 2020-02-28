Marlborough Pandemic Group meeting

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 13:28

A meeting was held this morning to discuss the risks of coronavirus to the Marlborough region.

Local MP Stuart Smith convened the group, chaired by Mayor John Leggett at the Marlborough District Council offices.

"It was a good starting point to get key players in the room and talk about the risks facing Marlborough," Stuart Smith said.

"Our primary industries are wine, seafood, forestry and tourism and they are each exposed in different ways."

"We have already seen impacts on our forestry industry and we want to make sure we plan ahead as a region, working together to protect our industries and people as best we can."

Mayor Leggett said the meeting was useful.

"All employers in Marlborough need to start thinking about their own contingency planning if we get the conovirus here. Having a business continuity plan is really important."

"It’s important to appreciate how each part of the Marlborough economy might be affected should coronavirus arrive here."

"Some industries may be able to help others - we’re all in this together."

An All-of-Government website has been set up as the key information hub for coronavirus: https://www.govt.nz/novel-coronavirus-covid-19

The Ministry of Health is the lead agency for national planning and people should go to their website for accurate and reliable information on the health risks associated with the virus: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

In the event of coronavirus arriving in New Zealand, regional Civil Defence and Emergency Management groups will support the health sector with welfare coordination.

Representatives at the meeting today included Port Marlborough, Wine Marlborough, Public Health, Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management, the Council, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marlborough. Other industry group and sector representatives will be invited to join the group, which will meet weekly.