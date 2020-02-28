Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 15:21

At Work Solutions joins the Geneva Healthcare Group from 28 February 2020.

At Work Solutions provides a comprehensive range of rehabilitation services for all types of workplaces, aimed at both the prevention of workplace injuries and the successful return to work of injured or unwell people. They provide a mobile consultancy service to individuals with health or injury needs, corporate clients, insurance companies, third party insurers, small and large businesses, and ACC.

"It’s a privilege to welcome At Work Solutions into the Geneva Healthcare Group. They share the same business philosophy and culture that we have, and their strong expertise in rehabilitation complements the services we provide," says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

Geneva Healthcare is New Zealand’s trusted experts in rehabilitation (including vocational), aged care, illness, injury and disability support. Since 1996, they’ve been supporting New Zealanders to live their best life and thrive by keeping well, living independently and staying connected with their community.

"It will be business as usual as we continue to provide top quality services to workplaces, employers and services in our Hawke’s Bay communities, Manawatu, Tararua and Wairoa regions; and excited at the possibility of expanding our services as we align ourselves with a major provider like Geneva," says Meg King, At Work Solutions Director and Occupational Therapist.

"Together, we can have a broader presence nationally as we empower more people to have greater independence and participate more in their communities and the workforce," Veronica concludes.