Auckland well prepared for coronavirus case

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 18:31

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a case of COVID-19 is being treated at Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, "As the gateway to New Zealand, a case of the coronavirus in Auckland was close to inevitable and health authorities are well prepared to handle it.

"The Ministry of Health advises that the patient is being treated in a negative pressure room to prevent the virus from spreading, and people who were in immediate contact with the patient are also in isolation. The Ministry has said the risk of a community outbreak remains low, and a pandemic plan is in place to manage the situation.

"Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation in line with World Health Organisation guidance and I encourage Aucklanders to remain calm. The Ministry will advise if any public health measures become necessary," says Phil Goff.