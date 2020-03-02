'Red Letter Day big step for kiwi women'

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 05:00

Today is a ‘Red Letter Day’ for Endometriosis New Zealand, with the launch in Parliament this morning of a highly-anticipated clinical pathway to guide treatment of the disease in this country.

"Today hopefully heralds a brighter future for the 1 in 10 New Zealand women and girls battling this insidious disease on not just a "monthly" but often a daily basis" says Endometriosis New Zealand Chief Executive Deborah Bush (MNZM).

The Honourable Julie-Anne Genter will officially launch the document ‘Best Practice Principles for the Treatment of Endometriosis in New Zealand’ at Parliament at 10am this morning. The principles will establish clear guidelines for health professionals to follow, in diagnosing and treating a notoriously over-looked gynaecological disease which blights the lives of thousands who suffer from it - some children as young as 10 or 11.

Endometriosis is an inflammatory pelvic disease, affecting girls and women in their reproductive years where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found in places outside the uterus.

The battle to establish formal clinical guidelines relating to the disease in this country has been a personal crusade for New Zealand’s global endometriosis campaigner Deborah Bush, who co-founded Endometriosis

Society Board and also founded the multi-award winning ME (Menstrual Health and Endometriosis Education) programme which, thanks to philanthropic funding, was taught in 50 secondary schools last year alone.

"We have spent decades supporting thousands of desperate patients, some as young as 11 or 12, with many waiting years, even decades for a formal diagnosis" she says.

"They’ve been suffering stoically, told to just go home and carry on, given inadequate or inappropriate treatment. Some have been suicidal such has been their despair, frustration and inability to cope with the excruciating pain and ongoing sense of helplessness. Published data shows 27% of our young girls are missing school every month due to their symptoms, which interferes with their education, limits their future careers, risks their mental health and their ability to maintain employment and contribute to society. These guidelines have been desperately needed and are long overdue".

A Taskforce consisting of of specialist gynaecologists, a pain consultant, representatives from both the Royal Australasian and New Zealand College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RANZCOG) and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP), a patient representative, Ministry of Health experts and Deborah Bush herself have spent the past 4 donating their time and expetise to develop the best practice principles.

"These guidelines for health professionals should make a real and tangible difference" says Bush. "Right now patients are having to wait an average of 8 years or more in this country to be diagnosed with endometriosis which is totally unacceptable" says Bush. " Until now, there have been no clear clinical guidelines for our health professionals to reach for to help recognise that the patient sitting in front of them may have endometriosis, nor how they should best treat or refer them for further investigtion. There has also been no definitive, consistent pathway around best practice standards for surgeons when diagnosing and removing the disease nor for other health professionals involved in the treatment journey".

She says the guidelines will hopefully mean treatment is now appropriately tailored to the individual patient with doctors empowered to ‘Think Endo First’ when seeing a patient with abnormal menstrual bleeding, lower back pain, IBS symptoms and debiltating period pain.

Fellow Taskforce member and specialist endometriosis gynaecologist Dr Michael East says the new pathway sets out a consistent set of standards for all clinicians to follow.

"These guidelines will enable GP’s to make a working diagnosis of endometriosis immediately, without waiting for specialist referral" says Dr East. "We hope if treatment is then started early enough, the symptoms will be better controlled and not become chronic, with patients perhaps able to avoid surgery down the line".

Dr East says the guidelines also recognise the need for a multi-disciplinary, holistic approach for the treatment of endometriosis, involving not just doctors, but physiotherapists, pain physicians, dietitians and clinical psychologists working alongside each other to benefit the patient.

"They make it clear there’s limited benefit in patients having to undergo repeated surgeries to remove the disease" he says. "Currently some women are facing 5, 6 or even more procedures which has little to no clinical benefit. The guidelines recognise that once a patient’s had two laprascopic procedures and is still symptomatic, a multi-disciplinary team meeting is then needed to then consider whether she has other associated medical issues requiring a fresh treatment approach".

"We just have to do better for the 130,000 New Zealand patients living with endometriosis" says Deborah Bush. Why would we not intervene in a more timely manner to ensure these patients are able to face a future where they can thrive and contribute? It’s quite simply the right thing to do".