Calls from Hawke’s Bay DHB now easy to recognise

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 16:21

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s phone system is coming out of hiding from today, Monday 2 March, with a staged rollout of its main call centre numbers to replace "No Caller-ID" displays across all locations - Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Executive Director Digital Enablement Anne Speden said ‘No-Caller ID’ displays from DHB phone lines were adding barriers for staff wanting to contact patients or whÄnau.

"With more than 3000 staff across multiple locations, departments and services, our challenge has been to find a way whereby our main call centre numbers are visible to those we’re phoning outside of the DHB, instead of a ‘No-Caller ID’ display," said Ms Speden.

"Given phone calls from DHB services to individuals are health related and very important, we have been very committed to removing this added barrier."

Research suggested 87% of people would not answer a phone call from an unidentified number for a multitude of reasons being fear of scam, avoidance of agencies such as debt collectors or Police and/or personal safety.

"Our DHB wants to break those barriers when it’s trying to reach patients or whÄnau due to the ‘No Caller ID’ display.

Ms Speden said from today, 2 March, the DHB would trial the new caller display system from its Hastings campus to ensure the switch was working consistently. The change would then be rolled out to its regional centres - Central Hawke’s Bay Health Centre, Napier Health and Wairoa Hospital.

Have a mobile phone? Please enter Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s switchboard number (06) 878-8109 into your phone and save it as HB Hospital or HBDHB.

Main call centre numbers for regional centres will also be shared with local communities at the time of the ‘No-Caller ID’ being switched out for visible numbers.