Bookings available at free Glenfield eye clinic on Wednesday

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 11:16

The Salvation Army and OneSight have teamed up to fund eye tests and prescription glasses in Glenfield, Auckland tomorrow.

On Wednesday, 4 March, the team will open a clinic from 8.30am to 3.30pm for people who would otherwise be unable to afford an eye test. For many, years of impaired vision have resulted in diminished opportunities for study, work and social interaction.

Ready to wear glasses will be manufactured and issued at the clinic to those who need them, while more complex prescriptions are manufactured in the lab and distributed through Salvation Army centres subsequently.

The OneSight clinics have been enormously successful in helping people who have had chronic problems with their vision, often limiting opportunities for work, learning and social connections.

"It is a real privilege for Salvation Army team members to see the people we are journeying with who have often put up with poor sight for many years, getting the assistance they need. Being able to see clearly unlocks the potential for improvements in so many areas for them," The Salvation Army North Communities Ministries Director Rhondda Middleton says.

Almost 90 per cent of those who attended OneSight-TSA screening clinics last year needed glasses - nearly half of this group walked out with their new glasses on the day. For many people attending the clinics, these vision screening assessments are a first in their lifetime.

OneSight is global non-profit organisation committed to closing the vision care gap for the 1 billion people in the world who lack access.