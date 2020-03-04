Gumboot Friday Fund partners with Mycare

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 08:39

Mike King’s Key to Life Trust has partnered with Mycare to launch the Gumboot Friday online platform that will connect counsellors, kids in need and their families and streamline services and administration of the Gumboot Friday Fund.

The move will allow members of the Gumboot Friday online community to connect directly with counsellors and provide live tracking of the funds available from the national fundraising drive that launches today in Invercargill and concludes with Gumboot Friday on April 3rd.

Last year Gumboot Friday raised $1.3 million to provide free counselling for Kiwi youth. Everything was administered manually, which was slow, time-consuming and hard to get a real-time position on funds available.

Creating the online community with a proven platform will provide a streamlined and more efficient service for counsellors, kids and their families, King says.

"This will allow us to concentrate on what we do best, supporting young New Zealanders struggling with their mental health," he said. "This year we are being bold and aiming to raise $5 million to provide free counselling for Kiwi youth that need help. To be as effective as possible, it was important to become more efficient in administering the fund. This achieves that."

Mycare delivers platforms for people needing home support (disabled, older and injured people), and in-work support for people coming off benefits into work. Founder and Director, Mark Jeffries, says Mycare enables people to take their own steps to get the support and services they need to live better lives.

"We have huge respect for what Mike King and the Key to Life Trust have achieved to date and will support them as they scale their work," he said.

"It’s a great fit for us because Key to Life is about empowering people and communities and we share the same Kaupapa. Our platforms are used by people for people in every community. It’s the 21st century, people can and want to do it themselves. It’s no longer about ‘top-down’ corporate and institutional services."