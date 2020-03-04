Health staff migrate to CBD building - Waikato DHB

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 11:16

It’s a case of 457 down, 111 to go. In a long-awaited boost to Hamilton’s CBD, a migration of Waikato District Health Board staff will be complete in April.

That’s when Infant Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service staff will join colleagues in the Waiora CBD building, which housed the Farmers department store for many years.

Some of those staff have moved from elsewhere in the Hamilton CBD, with a sizable number coming from the main hospital campus.

When the move is complete, 568 staff will work in the two-storey podium building, which was developed by Chase Corporation about 35 years ago and fronts onto Alexandra, Collingwood and Anglesea Streets.

Read the full story on Waikato Business News http://wbn.co.nz/2020/03/03/health-staff-migrate-to-cbd-building/