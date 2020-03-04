Service models central in Community Pharmacy Leaders Forum meeting

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 16:50

The Community Pharmacy Leaders Forum (CPLF), a group of community pharmacy sector leadership organisations, met in Wellington in February, focusing on pharmacy service model development.

CPLF chair and Pharmacy Guild President Cameron Monteith says the discussions were wide-ranging and productive, with emphasis on the Long Term Conditions service, vaccinations and mental health services.

"Long Term Conditions remains a core priority for us," Cameron Monteith says. "CPLF is very eager to ensure the $30 million funding pool continues to be used to positively support medicines adherence and better patient outcomes."

CPLF also spoke with the chair of the DHBs’ Pharmacy Services Expert Advisory Group (EAG), Graeme Norton, to ensure alignment of purpose and to underscore CPLF’s wish to actively partner in service development across the sector.

Cameron Monteith says CPLF are keen to learn more detail on how EAG is working towards delivering improved patient outcomes.

"In terms of the review of Schedule 1 of the Integrated Community Pharmacy Services Agreement, or core dispensing, we were interested to hear that EAG is only responsible for quality control around the review process, not approving the content itself."

Additionally, CPLF strongly endorses the Pharmaceutical Society’s strategy for pharmacy to be an active provider of vaccinations.

"We believe that all pharmacies should be able to administer vaccines without undue barriers," Cameron Monteith says.

"We will also be formalising working groups to evaluate what role we can play in Long Term Conditions, as well as mental health services. We will convene again soon to track progress towards our desired goals."