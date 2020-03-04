Coronavirus support for Pacific

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 17:58

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is partnering with countries in the Pacific to ensure they are prepared for, and able to respond to the global threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Pacific, but it is vital that New Zealand is working hard in partnership with our neighbours to ensure the region is safe and as prepared as can be," Mr Peters said.

New Zealand is jointly funding the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pacific regional coronavirus response plan, in partnership with Australia, in response to requests for assistance from Pacific island countries.

New Zealand is providing $1 million to the WHO in Suva to support their Pacific Action Plan for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

The New Zealand Government has also signed a contract with the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) for countries in the South Pacific to send samples of potential COVID-19 cases to ESR’s laboratory in New Zealand for testing, free of charge.

Supporting the Realm countries has been another focus of New Zealand’s preparations related to Coronavirus.

"In partnership with the WHO, New Zealand has deployed a team to Cook Islands to support COVID-19 preparedness, with further joint trips planned to Tokelau and Niue from next week," Mr Peters said.