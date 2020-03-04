'Ibrance to be funded in NZ from 1 April for Advanced Breast Cancer'

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 22:07

Pfizer New Zealand today welcomed the decision by PHARMAC to fund IBRANCE (palbociclib) from 1 April 2020 for women with hormone-receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, or with fulvestrant in women after prior endocrine therapy.1,2

Pfizer Australia and New Zealand Oncology Business Unit Lead Elise Kelly said: "We estimate at least 1,100 New Zealand patients will benefit from IBRANCE this year alone.3 Pfizer New Zealand is very pleased that, after a long wait, patients in New Zealand will have access to IBRANCE in both the first- and second-line setting. It is pleasing to see that PHARMAC's recent consultation period on the proposal to fund IBRANCE has led to enhanced eligibility criteria which may enable more New Zealand patients to benefit from funded treatment."

Access to targeted treatments like IBRANCE, which enable New Zealand patients to live well and for longer without their disease progressing, is crucial for people with advanced cancer.4,5,6 More than 600 New Zealand women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer every year7 and the majority of these patients will have HR+/HER2- disease.8

IBRANCE represents an important advancement in the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer,5,6,9 and has been registered by MEDSAFE in New Zealand since 2017.10 IBRANCE works by inhibiting cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6), thereby delaying cancer cell division and growth.11

To support New Zealand patients with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer whilst they are awaiting funding, until 1 April 2020, Pfizer New Zealand will continue to provide IBRANCE at no charge- to patients for whom the treating clinician determines that IBRANCE is

appropriate, and who meet the PHARMAC clinical criteria for funded access. After 1 April 2020, we anticipate that these patients will be eligible for funded IBRANCE. A special authority form will need to be completed by a treating clinician to receive subsidised IBRANCE.

Some New Zealand patients currently enrolled in the IBRANCE Assistance Program and receiving IBRANCE at no charge-, may not meet the PHARMAC clinical criteria for funded access. These patients will continue to receive IBRANCE at no charge-.

Healthcare professionals who wish to obtain IBRANCE for their patients are requested to contact Pfizer for further details.

It is important that all patients speak with their healthcare professional to understand what treatment options are right for them.