NZMA calls for Govt to prioritise support for healthcare workers

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 15:03

The New Zealand Medical Association is calling for the Government to prioritise support for healthcare workers in the front line against Coronavirus.

"GPs and other health workers at the front line have patients health and safety as their first priority and to make sure they can continue to give that care throughout New Zealand it is vital that the government provides the appropriate support, whether that is personal protective equipment or something else," says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of the New Zealand Medical Association.

NZMA stands in solidarity with all NZ healthcare workers who are on the front line in the fight to contain the current coronavirus epidemic.

NZMA is also a member organisation of the World Medical Association which represents 31 million healthcare professionals and the WMA is requesting that governments support healthcare staff in the battle against Covid-19.