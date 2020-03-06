Epilepsy New Zealand calls for latest death to be included in coronial inquiry

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 11:42

Epilepsy NZ is calling for a sixth death, potentially linked to PHARMAC’s brand-switching of the anti-seizure medication, lamotrigine, to be included in a joint coronial inquiry.

The CEO of Epilepsy NZ, Ross Smith says he is shocked and saddened to learn of another death, although few details are available at the moment. The death has been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring this week.

The joint coronial inquiry is already to consider five previously reported deaths which may be linked to the drug Logem, a generic alternative to brands of lamotrigine which were previously funded by PHARMAC.

Mr Smith says the inquiry needs to proceed with urgency for both the families involved and all those living with epilepsy in New Zealand.

Despite any adverse reactions it is most important is that people continue taking their lamotrigine, no matter what brand they have, as stopping medication could have severe consequences.

The number of people with epilepsy in New Zealand is currently around 48,000 with 2,200 people diagnosed on average every year.

Epilepsy NZ would also like a ministerial inquiry and is very concerned there has been no uptake of this suggestion by the Minister of Health.

"We know there have been hundreds of people reporting adverse reactions to this brand switch. Many who had their epilepsy under control are now having to deal with seizures that in some cases have caused serious injuries. This is an unacceptable risk to be forced upon an already vulnerable community of people and we call on the Minister to intervene and investigate.", says Mr Smith.

"The brand switch failed to meet internationally recognised standards of patient safety from the outset and should never have happened. Medsafe warned against it and PHARMAC ignored their advice. The regulatory processes we have which are supposed to keep New Zealanders safe don’t seem to be working."

The Health Select Committee will hear submissions from people who have been affected by the brand switch on 1 April.