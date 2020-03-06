Advice for those who attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena - Ministry of Health

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 17:47

Further to the notification earlier today about people attending the Tool concert at Spark Arena, we’ve been advised that Spark Arena and Ticketmaster have worked together to get in touch with relevant concert goers.

They’ve got in touch with those who were in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant, and may have been close to the confirmed case.

Here’s what you should do if you were at the concert and were in that area:

- if you now have a fever (over 38 degrees), and a cough, or difficulty breathing, or a sore throat (flu-like symptoms) you should call Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number 0800 358 5453. - if you don’t have any symptoms, please don’t call Healthline.

- Public Health are contacting anyone at risk of infection so remember, the risk is low for all others who attended this concert.

- for general information look at www.health.govt.nz