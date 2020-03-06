Guild congratulates Primary Healthcare award winners

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 18:33

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) congratulates all the winners of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards (NZPH) announced on 29 February. It was a privilege to recognise their successes with over 550 of their colleagues, and to also have the Associate Minister of Health, Hon Peeni Henare in attendance.

Longhurst Pharmacy won the Pharmacy Guild community pharmacy of the year award, in recognition of their engagement with the community and raising awareness of a pharmacist’s role in producing better outcomes.

Other pharmacy-related winners included Leanne Te Karu of Pihanga Health and Papakura Marae Health Centre who won Douglas Pharmaceuticals community or primary healthcare pharmacist, and Samantha Burgess of Life Pharmacy Coastlands, winner of ProPharma community pharmacy technician of the year.

Longhurst Pharmacy and Longhurst Physiotherapy also won the research and education award for the Osteoarthritis Mobility Project, designed to enhance the wellbeing of people with osteoarthritis.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin, commended the winners across all categories. "These inaugural awards recognise a wide range of leading practice across the primary and community health care sector.

"The awards showcase many excellent initiatives in collaboration and innovation across our highly skilled primary health care workforce.

"All winners and finalists across the 22 awards categories are leading the way in delivering inspiring initiatives that are improving New Zealanders’ health and wellbeing."

The winners were announced during a black-tie gala dinner at Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront, co-hosted by the Guild and The Health Media. Other generous supporters included ACC, the Ministry of Health, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Green Cross Health and many more.

A full list of award winners is available at www.nzphawards.co.nz/winners.