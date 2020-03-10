Acute care nurse practitioners, twice as good for HDU - Waikato DHB

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 10:06

High Dependency Unit (HDU) at Waikato Hospital is delighted to add two nurse practitioners (NPs) to its medical and nursing professionals - Kate Smith and Elaine Fernandes. Both have strong backgrounds in acute and critical care nursing and have worked at Waikato Hospital for 20-plus years.

To become a nurse practitioner requires applicants to have relevant clinical experience in an area of practice before going on to complete a clinical Master’s degree. Usually this is achieved together as part of the formal Nursing Council’s NP programme, but Smith and Fernandes’ situation was a little bit different, as they already had masters degrees in nursing. Smith attained her masters in 2010 and Fernandes started her postgraduate nursing studies in 2009 and finished in 2014 with a masters.

At that stage there were no NP roles developed in Waikato DHB’s Critical Care Department, which includes both the High Dependency Unit and Intensive Care Unit. Smith and Fernandes put their plans on hold until that development could take place. Smith remained in a role as associate clinical nurse manager in the Intensive Care Unit, and Fernandes remained in her role as a clinical resource nurse in the Patient At Risk service.

As plans to establish NP positions in HDU progressed, they restarted their journey in December 2018 with a NP internship and received clinical and professional mentorship. This enabled them to provide evidence to the Nursing Council NZ that demonstrated current and proficient practice within their chosen specialty - acute care across the lifespan.

As well as having each other for support, they cannot speak highly enough of the encouragement and support they received from the wider Critical Care team, with Niki Houghton as their clinical nurse director and Dr Grant Howard as their medical mentor. They also pay credit to NP Jane Jeffcoat, their academic mentor, and NP Lynette Baines who is based in Emergency Department.

In the second week of October 2019, Smith and Fernandes successfully completed the final step in the journey - the Nursing Council of New Zealand panel interview. Late October saw them transition to working as fully qualified nurse practitioners in HDU.

Waikato’s is one of just two open high dependency units in Australasia - "open" meaning that any consultant in the hospital can refer a patient to HDU if that is appropriate, and continue to manage their patient’s care. This exposes Smith and Fernandes to a wide variety of patient conditions and senior clinicians from other services.

"As more NP positions are established and NPs become more visible, doctors from all over the hospital are getting familiarised with the role and experiencing what we bring to it, what we can do," they say.

"As NPs we retain our holistic nursing focus but we also have advanced skills and knowledge to meet the needs of our patients’ and their whanau. We can be involved throughout a patient’s journey including the process of assessment, diagnosis and treatment.

"By applying our nursing lens, we might ask questions to see if there are barriers to a patient’s equitable care. Identifying such challenges early is crucial as they can have significant impact on someone’s health. We aim for early referrals to the multi-disciplinary team so that wrap-around care can occur efficiently."

Some of the beneficial outcomes they hope to see from a consistent NP presence in HDU include:

- Reduction in length of stay in HDU.

- Prevention of readmission into HDU.

- Earlier escalation of any deterioration in condition.

- Reduced complications.

- Better health outcomes.

- A consistent link between the teams involved in a patient’s care.

HDU clinical nurse director Niki Houghton says, "The addition of nurse practitioners into HDU has been a challenging but exciting journey and we are already seeing significant benefits in patient experience. It also provides a vision for other nurses to see opportunities and future pathways they can aspire to."