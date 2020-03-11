Ask a pharmacist - Pacific Pharmacists' Association

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 17:47

Our Pacific Pharmacists’ Association will have a stall at the Auckland Pasifika Festival on 14 and 15 March. We have two main aims for this weekend:

1. Engaging with our Pacific community to talk to us about their medicines.

2. Encouraging more Pacific People to consider and choose Pharmacy as a career.

"We encourage our Pacific families to visit our stall on either of these days. We will be available to answer any questions, issues or concerns they have about their health and medication," says Kasey Brown, President of Pacific Pharmacists’ Association (PPA)

"Our advice is completely free, just as it is when you visit your local Community Pharmacy. We love having conversations with people about their health and their medicines and helping them stay informed about these," says Natalia Nu’u, Treasurer for the PPA, who will be at the Stall all weekend.

"We see Pasifika Festival as an opportunity for our Pacific pharmacists to engage directly with Pacific families, talking to people, and finding out how we can help address their health concerns. Privacy is guaranteed."

"According to Pharmacy Council of NZ statistics there are only 38 pharmacists that identify as Pacific, yet we are servicing an ever growing Pacific population of nearly 300, 000 people," Natalia continues.

"Pharmacists and Pharmacy technicians are an integral part of the health care team and we need much stronger Pacific representation. As Pacific pharmacists we are unique as we can see how the health system works from both sides,"

The PPA has support from the University of Otago, the University of Auckland and the Open Polytechnic and will have course information available for anyone interested in being a part of the Pharmacy workforce.

"We will have staff and students from the University of Auckland, School of Pharmacy at the stall all day Saturday so our Pacific people can chat to them about the degree, what to expect from studying at the University and see what student life is like,"

The timing of the event is also relevant with coronavirus concerns and the Association will be armed with resources, advice and tips to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"There will be a range of health resources at our tent, as well as a Pharmacist present at all times to chat to about anything health or medicine related. We will be offering free blood pressure checks, competitions and activities to entertain the little ones,"

We also have free fruit as a healthy snack in between the delicious Pacific food on offer, sun screen, hand sanitiser, and space for you to relax."

If you and your family are heading down to Western Springs to be part of Pasifika Festival this weekend, look out for the Pacific Pharmacists’ Association stall in Hub 3 located near the Motions Rd entrance.

The team is looking forward to seeing you there.