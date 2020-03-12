AusCann appoints Dr Marc Russo as Chief Medical Advisor

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 14:35

Medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical company AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX: AC8) (‘AusCann’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Marc Russo as AusCann’s Chief Medical Advisor. Dr Russo replaces AusCann’s previous chief medical advisor Dr Schecter. Dr Russo will lead AusCann’s medical strategy which includes medical education, clinical evidence generation and clinical insights as the Company develops new product pipelines and intellectual property.

Dr Russo is a well-regarded specialist in pain medicine. He has treated over 20,000 patients since establishing Hunter Pain Clinic in 1999 (Australia's first multidisciplinary private pain clinic). Dr Russo is Deputy Chair of the NSW Regional Committee of the Faculty of Pain Medicine and of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA). He has published over 40 scientific papers in his field and conducted 64 clinical trials. Dr Russo also brings experience in treating patients with cannabinoid-based medicines and related clinical trials.

AusCann has been advancing its Medical Outreach Program which provides doctors and health care practitioners access to cannabinoid medical resources. Under Dr Russo’s leadership, AusCann will extend its Medical Outreach Program to include peer to peer education, guidance for clinical evaluation and the sharing of clinical best practice.

AusCann CEO, Mr Ido Kanyon commented: "We welcome Dr Marc Russo to the AusCann team. His extensive expertise in pain medicine along with his vision for cannabinoid-based medicines will be extremely valuable as we carry on our medical engagement program. The goal must be to provide clinical evidence and evidence-based information regarding cannabinoid medicines. Developing standardised products, generating clinical evidence and building medical acceptance will drive AusCann’s value growth and result in better care for patients."