If in doubt, don't go out - Canterbury District Health Board

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 15:52

With a number of gatherings planned to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the events of 15 March 2019 this weekend, Cantabrians are being urged to be vigilant and stay home if they are sick.

If you are unwell, you should not be attending large public gatherings or events.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says the 15 March commemorations this weekend are important for many in the Canterbury community, but it’s vital those considering attending events follow the latest health advice.

"While the Ministry of Health doesn’t propose altering arrangements for public events as a result of COVID-19, the public need to take responsibility for not spreading illness.

"People should be extra vigilant when deciding whether they should attend an event. The basic message is: if you’re sick stay home.

"COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces, so if you are feeling unwell please stay home.

"It’s also a good reminder for everyone to be practicing good hygiene. You should regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands and use good cough and sneeze etiquette, coughing and sneezing into a tissue, your clothes or the crook of your elbow" says Dr Pink.

People should refer to the Ministry of Health website for the most up to date information and advice on COVID-19: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus