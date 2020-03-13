Pharmacy Guild excited to announce new pharmacy sleep service

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 14:05

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is excited to announce a new partnership with Pharmacy Sleep Services. Today’s announcement is fittingly timed to celebrate World Sleep Day.

This new partnership will see the Pharmacy Sleep Services program, which has been running in Australia for eight years and is currently in over 670 Australian pharmacies, rolled out in New Zealand and available exclusively to Guild member pharmacies.

The Pharmacy Sleep Services program has been developed to support and equip pharmacists with the necessary tools to identify, screen, test and treat patients with obstructive sleep apnoea.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin, says the new partnership represents a great opportunity for community pharmacy to further improve the health and wellbeing of their patients.

"Community pharmacy is ideally placed to identify obstructive sleep apnoea in their patients and make a real difference to their lives by helping them access treatment.

"We chose to partner with Pharmacy Sleep Services as their comprehensive program includes all the in-depth training and support pharmacy needs. They also work with pharmacies to promote the service locally to their communities, something which we know can make all the difference in getting a new service offering up and running."

Pharmacy Sleep Services Channel Lead - Asia Pacific, Michael Held, looks forward to working with the Guild to roll the service out in New Zealand.

"We have had a great response from New Zealand pharmacies so far, and like Australia, see New Zealand pharmacies doing an excellent job identifying the right patients for screening and further testing, demonstrating that pharmacy is well placed to identify and assist these patients.

"The traditional

community can get immediate access to sleep testing and results when needed. We are very excited to offer this program to New Zealanders."

Guild member pharmacies interested in signing up to the program can contact Pharmacy Sleep Services directly at enquiries@pharmacysleepservices.com.au on +61 1300 761 006 or visit www.pharmacysleepservices.com.au.