DCC takes co-ordinated approach to COVID-19

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:10

The Dunedin City Council is reassuring residents that key services and facilities are unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "Our water remains safe and we always prioritise our delivery of critical services such as water and wastewater, and rubbish collection.

"We don’t want residents worrying that these services are at risk, because keeping them going is always our key focus."

Mr Hawkins says, "This is a stressful time for a lot of people, in what are turbulent and unprecedented times. It’s more important than ever that we look out for each other and check in on older friends and whÄnau in particular."

The outbreak has had a limited impact on DCC business-as-usual activities. Swimming pools, libraries, museums and galleries remain open, as does the Customer Services Centre.

"If facilities such as these need to close, we’ll do that in a co-ordinated, sensible way, in collaboration with other councils, led by central government."

In the meantime, posters will be put up at DCC facilities asking people who are unwell, or have travelled from overseas in the past 14 days, to delay their visit and go home.

DCC Chief Executive Dr Bidrose says the DCC won’t be holding public events where more than 100 people are expected to attend in the meantime. For this reason, the Dunedin Heritage Awards ceremony, due to be held tomorrow night, has been postponed until further notice. Staff organising smaller events will decide whether to proceed based on the details of the individual event.

"We’ll be taking a cautious approach and reviewing whether other events or activities need to be delayed or cancelled. We’ll keep people updated as this is a fast-changing environment." DCC staff have spoken to the organisers of events the DCC supports, to make sure they are considering COVID-19 in their planning.

A senior staff response team continues to co-ordinate the DCC’s approach to the outbreak. Business continuity plans are already in place and are being updated as required. If staff feel unwell they are being told to stay at home until they are symptom-free, to limit the spread of other bugs.

The DCC will continue to follow advice from health authorities as this rapidly-changing situation develops.