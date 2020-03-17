DLA Piper Coronavirus COVID-19 Resource Centre

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 09:56

The outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease represents one of the most significant global public health crises in the last 100 years and is causing major disruptions and unprecedented volatility in markets, economies and businesses.

Like many of our clients, we at DLA Piper operate around the world and appreciate the speed with which this situation is developing and the resulting complexity.

The DLA Piper Coronavirus Resource Centre contains our latest analysis and will continue to be updated as the situation develops.

Businesses and investors in every region and across industries are facing a diverse set of challenges and planning for an uncertain future. Some of the more urgent considerations faced by many businesses include:

Implementing travel restrictions, employee mobility, relocations, quarantines and other measures designed to protect the health and safety of the workforce;

Complying with laws, rules and regulations designed to safeguard employees and mitigate the spread of the disease;

Adopting, revising and, if necessary, implementing business continuity, succession and other relevant policies and plans;

Anticipating and managing production and delivery challenges caused by disruptions in supply chains, production capacity and distribution channels;

Evaluating the availability of business interruption, property and casualty, workers’ compensation and other forms of insurance;

Managing litigation, arbitration and other dispute proceedings and taking steps to protect clients’ interests as needed.

DLA Piper practitioners are actively advising clients on these and other urgent legal and business-critical issues all over the world. We are deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work, and the safety and well-being of our clients and people is paramount.

Please contact your DLA Piper partner should you have any questions or require legal advice on any coronavirus COVID-19 related issues.