New Zealand Suicide rates continue to rise and Southland is no exception - Youthline

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 17:42

With the highest death rate for teenagers in the developed world, last year Youthline nationally received over 9,000 calls and were sent 92,000 texts from young people reaching out for help.

Trends indicate the amount of young people needing support will continue to grow and Southland has higher rates than the rest of the country with less local resources available and are struggling to cope with demand. Youthline Southland Board Chair, Ben Nettleton said, "There’s a very real sense of urgency around supporting youth and their mental health, particularly in Southland. Now more than ever young people are feeling stressed and isolated and Youthline Southland is one of few resources available locally to help them."

In order to support the growing need for youth services in Southland the organisation will be aligning their support services with Youthline Otago. This collaboration will provide the Southland Centre an opportunity to refresh the services offered and focus on building resiliency in the community through an increase in volunteer intake, professional training, expanded services to youth and a greater awareness and access to all the Youthline services.

In 2019, there were 470 interventions made predominantly to the police due to high suicide risk through the using of National Youthline services. Mr Nettleton said, "We need to support our young people, the complex pressures they feel." The rates of suicide amongst youth, has risen dramatically, according to the provisional suicide statistics. "Young people are looking for coping mechanisms and somewhere to seek help particularly in Southland. We are hoping the new collaboration with Otago and Southland along with the adoption of a new role to oversee the changes will strengthen the level of support provided to the local community,"

Established in 1970, Youthline forms a collaboration of youth development organisations across the country. Youthline’s work also encompasses the development of leadership and personal skills in young people and in the wider community. Anyone over 17 can apply to train to be a volunteer with Youthline Southland providing them the tools and training to make a difference in young people’s lives. Youthline is dependent on volunteers and grant funding. If you or your organisation are interested in volunteering or learning more about how to help contact them at southland@youthline.co.nz.

If you’re looking for help and just need someone to talk to free-text 234 or call at 0800 37 66 33 anytime night or day.