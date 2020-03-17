Teenager confirmed as NZ's 12th Covid-19 case

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 19:45

A teenager who is a student at Logan Park High School has been confirmed as New Zealand’s 12th case of COVID-19.

In a media conference earlier today Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the person had been tested and results were expected shortly.

The result has now come back positive.

The teenager is a family member of the Dunedin man in his 40’s returned from Germany who was also announced as a positive case today.

As described in the media conference, the school is working with both Education staff and public health officials.

As per the Ministry of Health’s advice the school is to close for 48 hours while close contacts are traced and put in self isolation and is monitored by health officials daily. Other contacts will be given advice about what to do if they become unwell. The school will be carefully cleaned before reopening.

The school will not open until cleared to do so by health officials.

These steps will help limit the chances of further cases.

The Ministries of Education and Health are working closely with Public Health services in Dunedin and the school to help minimise disruption, progress contact tracing and reduce the possibility of spread.