Kiwis should keep up physical activity during the coronavirus pandemic - ExerciseNZ

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 06:08

One of the best things for Kiwis to do, to build up a strong immune system during the coronavirus pandemic is, to stay physically active, ExerciseNZ says.

Kiwis should try and get a good night’s sleep, keep up healthy nutrition with lots of variety and manage stress, by resting, relaxing and doing yoga, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

"Keeping anxiety in check is very important in this current stressful environment. Our message is to keep up with hygiene advice such as washing hands thoroughly and avoid touching the face during workout and at all times.

"It appears at this stage that COVID-19 is most likely not transmittable through either the air or sweat, so the key is to sustain the usual good practice safeguards.

"We are also encouraging gyms to increase their best practice with more regular wiping of all hard surfaces such as shared equipment and educating clients and members about no contact exercise options, as well as maintaining social distancing where possible

"Many private trainers are also offering options such as exercising in a nearby park to help individuals keep up their exercise habits while maintaining good social distancing practices."

ExerciseNZ is also working with gyms about offering digital options to their members, as well as managing peak flows in gyms that still allow members to use it, while ensuring all those that are exercising can do so with maximum safety and following all Ministry of Health guidelines.

ExerciseNZ has released a web page with free resources for all providers of exercise, as well as those who wish to maintain their exercise routine but do it safety: www.exercisenz.org.nz/covid19

Beddie is currently overseas and will self-isolate for 14 days on his return but is in constant contact with exercise providers around New Zealand and globally about the coronavirus issue.