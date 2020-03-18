TVNZ takes precautionary steps while awaiting Covid-19 test result

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 17:16

TVNZ have just been advised that a Bachelorette NZ contestant is currently being tested for COVID-19.

We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified those we have identified as being in close contact with the individual, those people who have been in close contact are now isolating until test results are confirmed.

Those in contact include TVNZ employees as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette NZ production.

We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result. We stress that at this stage the contestant has not returned a positive COVID-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice.