Access to personal protective equipment for radiology departments and practices

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 18:25

A coalition of leading imaging bodies in Australia and New Zealand are concerned with reports that radiology departments and practices are experiencing difficulties accessing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) have urged the Australian and New Zealand governments to ensure all private and public clinical radiology departments and practices have access to PPE throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

RANZCR joined with Australian Diagnostic Imaging Association (ADIA), Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy (ASMIRT), Australasian Sonography Association (ASA), Medical Imaging Nursing Association (MINA), Australasian College of Physical Scientists and Engineers in Medicine (ACPSEM), and the New Zealand Institute of Medical Radiation Technology (NZIMRT) to release the COVID-19 Essential role of clinical radiology services position statement.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said: "Significant volumes of personal protective equipment will be needed to ensure continuity in provision of essential radiology services in the immediate future and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As close personal contact between radiology team members and patients is required it is crucial that radiology services, whether affiliated with public hospitals or not, receive access to personal protective equipment stocks to protect themselves and their patients. Governments must ensure that we can keep our world-class medical imaging service functioning.

"Clinical radiology staff need access to PPE to continue to provide services to patients who may be suspected or known cases of COVID-19, and to patients without COVID-19 disease."

You can view the position statement COVID-19 Essential role of clinical radiology services on our website.